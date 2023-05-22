Hundreds of motorcycles ride into Junction City for ‘Run for the Wall’

According to the Run for the Wall website, there are still over 1,500 American POWs and MIAs still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War alone.
By Alex Carter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 250 motorcyclists drove in to Junction City to honor war veterans, POWs and MIAs as part of the Run for the Wall ride that spans the entire country, from Ontario, California and ends in Washington D.C.

Riders with the organization drove nearly 400 miles on Sunday to arrive in Junction City. They said the cross country parade serves as the welcome home that many veterans never received.

“It began in 1989 and it was about bringing attention to the all POWs and MIAs, prisoners’ of war and missing in action in Vietnam. But we have the same issue continuing in other conflicts, so we invite other members of the service into this organization to bring awareness to MIAs and POWs,” said Paul Marshall, central route coordinator for Run for the Wall.

Members of the Junction City community lined the streets to welcome the riders into their town.

“We go to communities all across the country, we visit memorials there. We enjoy the support of hundreds, if not thousands of supporters, citizens, service organizations, you name it. We have all kinds of people helping us all across the country,” said Marshall.

Bonnie Templeton is an Army veteran who has attended and been a part of the event in past years. Yet it still makes her emotional when she sees such a large display of support for the country’s veterans.

“I always cry, no matter how times I watch this. I always cry as they’re coming in. It’s just very emotional. I’ve been doing some research on the Kansans from the Vietnam War that are still missing in action, and we’ve got 24 that are still missing who’s bodies have not been recovered,” Templeton said.

She said the cross-country trip is cathartic for many veterans.

“I’ve hosted, I’ve been the emcee several times, and hearing some of their stories about the closure that it brings them. Meeting up with people who have had the same experiences and everything is very, very important to them.”

According to the Run for the Wall website, there are still over 1,500 American POWs and MIAs still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War alone.

The bikers will be back on the road first thing Monday morning and they plan to arrive in the nation’s capital on May 26, where the trip will come to an end at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group

Latest News

KSHSAA votes against push by baseball coaches to extend season
Hundreds of graduates from Shawnee Heights and Seaman high schools crossed the stage today...
Shawnee Heights, Seaman high school host 2023 commencement ceremonies
According to the Run for the Wall website, there are still over 1,500 American POWs and MIAs...
Hundreds of motorcycles ride into Junction City for ‘Run for the Wall’
K-State DE Jaylen Pickle going through drills at Salina Fieldhouse
K-State’s Jaylen Pickle calls it a career