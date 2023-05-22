Heartland Motorsports Park responds to pending litigation against Shawnee Co.

Heartland Motorsports Park releases its thoughts on pending litigation after commissioners...
Heartland Motorsports Park releases its thoughts on pending litigation after commissioners claim that no taxes have been paid on the park property since 2017.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heartland Motorsports Park releases its thoughts on pending litigation after commissioners claim that no taxes have been paid on the park property since 2017.

On May 18, County Commissioners said the board will support the park and will find ways to promote economic development, but Heartland’s statement shows the owners do not agree with the statement. According to the commission, Commissioners said Shelby Development was encouraged by elected officials to seek tax incentive aid, but Commissioners claim Mr. Payne said back in 2017 “I’ve never asked for or wanted a handout, including tax exemptions or abatements. I expected to do my part as a property and business owner, which means paying taxes.”

The lawsuit was filed back in 2019 by the owners of Heartland Motorsports Park against the county but was later dismissed by the Shawnee Co. District Court. The case now goes to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

