Drugs allegedly found on man wanted for probation violations lands him in jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drugs and paraphernalia that were allegedly found on a man wanted for violations of his probation have secured his position behind bars.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, May 19, officials arrested Brian Cottrell, 36, of Manhattan, on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for violations of his probation.

RCPD noted that the warrant stemmed from an original accusation of interference with law enforcement.

As Cottrell was arrested, officials said they also found he was in possession of marijuana, meth, opiate pills and drug paraphernalia.

Cottrell was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Probation violation warrant

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of an opiate

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday, Cottrell remains behind bars on a $16,000 bond.

