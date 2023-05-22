Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on Friday, May 19, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of untagged and set lines as well as a television found at a Kansas reservoir have prompted Game Wardens to issue a second warning to anglers this season.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Friday, May 19, officials found about 20 untagged lines, 5 set line poles and one television at the Fall River Reservoir.

Officials warned that the responsibility to remove set lines falls on the person who put the lines out.

As for the television or any other discarded item, Game Wardens indicated that the local county or city dump is a better disposal option. They said that clearly, the unauthorized disposal of anything on public or private property is illegal as it is considered littering.

At the beginning of May, anglers were warned to properly mark and check their set lines per state law.

