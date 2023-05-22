B-2 stealth bombers at Whiteman AFB returning to skies after 5-month hiatus

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline...
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – A B-2 Spirit, taxies down the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline prior to takeoff, Aug. 22, 2009. Twenty-one B-2 Spirit aircrafts are assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing here. The B-2's primary mission is to attack time-critical targets early in a conflict to minimize an enemy's war-making potential. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kenny Holston)(SrA Kenny Holston | Whiteman AFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KCTV) - Twenty B-2 Spirit stealth bombers have been grounded since December due to safety concerns. They will finally resume their flights beginning Monday.

The Air Force Times reported that the fleet returned to normal operations on May 18, more than five months after they were pulled from flight due to an in-flight malfunction.

A Dec. 10 incident at Whiteman Air Force Base resulted in firefighters extinguishing flames from a bomber that had to make an emergency landing.

“We successfully accomplished all necessary actions to safely return to full flight operations,” Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, said. “Our ability to deliver nuclear deterrence and provide long-range strike was never in doubt.”

The Air Force has not yet released a public version of its investigation into that accident, according to the report.

Whiteman has served as the B-2 Spirit’s base since the 1990s. In December 2022, the Pentagon announced it will debut its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years.

The B-2 was also envisioned to be a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, but the Air Force built only 21, due to cost overruns and a changed security environment after the Soviet Union fell. Fewer than that are ready to fly on any given day due to the significant maintenance needs of the aging bomber.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse

Latest News

Run to the Wall bikers roll through Topeka on Monday morning
Run to the Wall bikers set to roll through Topeka on Monday morning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$150 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
Rolling Hills Missile Silo hits the real estate market
Participants in the Run for the Wall event topped off the gas tanks of their motorcycles Monday...
Run to the Wall bikers set to roll through Topeka on Monday morning