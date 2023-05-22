5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested after drugs were found in three vehicles during separate traffic stops around the Capital City over the weekend.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, a Drug Recognition Expert deputy stopped a silver 2004 Buick LeSabre in the 2700 block of SE Adams St. as the license plate did not belong to the vehicle. During the stop, a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of illegal drugs, which were found inside the vehicle.

As a result, officials said Sara J. O’Brien, 46, of Hiawatha, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Joseph J. Kaberline, 56, of Topeka, was arrested in connection to this stop. He was booked on a warrant out of Jackson Co. While Kelly A. Kaberline, 54, of Topeka, was arrested and booked on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About half an hour later, officials said another deputy stopped a white 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 5th St. and Gray for failure to signal a turn. During the stop, open containers of alcohol and illegal drugs were also found.

As a result of this stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Al F. Kelley, 63, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving with a suspended driver’s license

Failure to give a signal while changing lanes or turning

Transporting an open container of liquor

Lastly, around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials said another deputy stopped a red 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the area of NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Grant for driving without taillights when required. During this stop, a K-9 also alerted officials to the presence of illegal drugs.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Gary M. Miller, 40, of Topeka, was arrested and booked on a warrant through the Topeka Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective tail lamps and driving while license suspended.

As of Monday, O’Brien, both Kaberlines and Kelley had all been released on bond while Miller remained behind bars on a $2,500 bond for his drug charged and a $3,335 bond for his warrant.

