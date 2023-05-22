2 arrested as suspicious death investigation labeled homicide in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been arrested as officials in Salina classify an investigation into the suspicious death of a local man as a homicide.

The Salina Police Department says that on Monday, May 22, during a lengthy investigation into the death of Jason Latham, detectives discovered the case was that of a homicide.

Detectives said they found probable cause existed for the arrest of two men believed to have been involved in the murder. Both Johnathon T. Mullen, 36, and Kelly R. Luthi, 39, both of Salina, were arrested the previous Friday. By Monday the pair had been charged with first-degree murder. Luthi also faces one count of aiding and abetting.

On May 8, SPD noted a resident reported they found a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th St. Upon further investigation, it found the man had been deceased for several days.

On May 10, officials identified the deceased as Jason H. P. Latham, 40, of Salina, and toxicology reports were pending.

Both remain behind bars.

