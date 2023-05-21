Sunday forecast: More seasonal today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a beautiful start to the weekend, it remains nice today with highs about 5° warmer which means it will be more seasonal. Slightly warmer temperatures are expected for the work week with at least low chances for rain and storms almost everyday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the great weather these next several days. No issues at all, just may need a jacket at night or in the morning with the cool temperatures.

The weather pattern next week that will bring low chances for showers/storms will need to be taken on a day by day basis. Scenarios could range anywhere from staying dry with all chances except one or getting rain multiple days. Because these chances will be hit and miss and won’t be all day washouts, DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the work week (or next weekend) at this time.



Not much change to the forecast from yesterday other than the fact the very low chance for storms the 8 day had on Tuesday has been removed. The overall uncertainty the next 3 days will be how much cloud cover there will be but it will be dry. Then the focus on shower and storm chances begin late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Normal High: 78/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Highs generally remain in the upper 70s-mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the rest of the 8 day forecast. Since there aren’t any major fronts or storm systems pushing through, the only factors that could lead to temperatures outside of this range would be due to rain and/or cloud cover.

Models do differ on when the highest chance for rain is but looking at late Saturday into Saturday night as the highest probability of scattered heavier rain. The other times would be more isolated. Again this can’t be said enough, this forecast will change or at least become more specific with details like when and where the best chance for rain will be and how much to expect so keep checking back daily for updates especially if you have outdoor plans for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

