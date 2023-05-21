Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man

Raymond Meyer
Raymond Meyer(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When officials on patrol in the Capital City saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the trail led to the arrest of a Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, officials were on patrol in the 1900 block of SE Adams St. when they saw a car that had recently been reported stolen.

Officials said they later found a suspect, identified as Raymond J. Meyer, 23, of Topeka, who had reportedly stolen the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Meyer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon - firearm not used in the commission of a crime
  • Theft of less than $1,500 from a motor vehicle
  • Criminal carrying of a weapon

Meyer remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

