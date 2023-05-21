Standoff at Lawrence hotel ends with none in custody

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A standoff at a Lawrence hotel ended with no one in custody while officials no longer believe the suspect remains in the city.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday morning, May 18, officials were called to the 800 block of Iowa St. after information was received that a wanted suspect was in a hotel. The suspect was wanted for a violent crime in a separate jurisdiction.

LPD noted that the same suspect is believed to have been involved in a Wednesday night car chase in Lawrence as well.

Officials said the tactical team attempted to communicate with anyone in the hotel for a good amount of time, however, after a few hours with no response, a room was entered and no one was found inside.

As the suspect is wanted for a crime in another jurisdiction and that investigation remains ongoing, LPD said it would not release the name of the suspect or any further information.

Officials did also indicate that the suspect is no longer believed to be in Lawrence.

