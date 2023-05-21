One injured after hit by floor jack while driving along Kansas interstate

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was injured after she was hit in the back of the head with a floor jack as she was traveling along a south-central Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 13.1 on northbound I-35 in Sumner Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Tonia C. Land, 43, of Wichita, who reported the rear tire of her 2006 Scion XB had failed and pushed her into the barrier wall. As the brakes were applied, a floor jack in the vehicle hit her in the back of the head.

Officials said Land sustained minor injuries in the collision but was not taken to a hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

