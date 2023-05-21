Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after officials found meth and amphetamines during a Council Grove traffic stop when a Morris Co. K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove due to a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Kimber alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

CGPD said the driver, Dale Harden Jr, of Oklahoma, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

