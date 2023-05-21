Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after officials found meth and amphetamines during a Council Grove traffic stop when a Morris Co. K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officials stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of E. Main St. in Council Grove due to a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Kimber alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

CGPD said the driver, Dale Harden Jr, of Oklahoma, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of rise in spoofing scams
FILE
Colorado motorcycle driver sent to hospital following weekend crash
FILE
One injured after hit by floor jack while driving along Kansas interstate
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-21-23