Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for an October incident was arrested after officials spotted him at the Shawnee Co. courthouse.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, officials were on business at the Shawnee Co. District Court, 200 SE 7th St., when they came across a wanted suspect.

Officials said Travis D. Munsell, 23, of Topeka had a felony warrant out for his arrest stemming from an October incident. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied vehicle

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied dwelling

Criminal damage to property

Munsell was released later on Wednesday after his $10,000 bond was posted.

Officials did not release details about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.