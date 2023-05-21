Kansans fight stigma around mental health with 5k walk

People from across Kansas met at Topeka West High School to raise awareness about mental health today.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is encouraging Kansans to have hard conversations about mental health and take action to fight the stigma that surrounds it with a 5k walk today.

Many of those who participated felt compelled to join because of first-hand experience with mental illness, either personally or with loved one.

Joanie Underwood attended today’s event, she got involved with NAMI after witnessing a family member struggle with their own mental health:

“I had a family member who had a severe mental illness,” said Underwood. “She struggled off-and-on for many years. We were able, through the help of NAMI, to get her the help that she needed and the support that she needed.”

NAMI takes a community-based approach to supporting people battling mental illness and their families. It offers a variety of resources ranging from free educational programs to 5k walks for awareness, like the one today.

Spokespersons for NAMI say that those with a mental illness(s) often struggle to find the resources to help themselves recover or alleviate their symptoms.

“When you’re looking for resources, sometimes it’s just like ‘well where do I find it?’ says Stacey Lyddon, who helped organize the walk. “And that’s why we’re here, that’s why we do what we do. It’s for the people and the people in those communities.”

NAMI is already active in several Kansas counties but hopes to partner with all 105 in the future.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group

Latest News

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a 5k walk at Topeka West High School today.
NAMI walk
One arrested following shooting in Lawrence
One arrested following shooting in Lawrence
19 University of Kansas students received the KU Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarship for...
19 KU students receive outstanding senior scholarships
Andrew X. Hernandez, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was taken into custody for drugs in Osage County.
Oklahoma man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County