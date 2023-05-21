July hearing set for Topekans to comment on proposed $14 Evergy increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for July for those in the Topeka area to make public comments and learn more about a proposed rate increase of more than $14 on monthly bills for Evergy customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission announced on Friday, May 19, that it has scheduled three public hearings in July to allow customers of Evergy an opportunity to learn more about a recent rate increase request and to make comments before Commissioners. The application was filed on April 25 for an increase of $14.24 per month for Evergy Central customers and $3.47 for Metro customers.

KCC noted that Evergy Central includes Topeka, Lawrence, Olathe, Leavenworth, Atchison, Manhattan, Salina, Hutchinson, Emporia, Parsons, Wichita, Arkansas City, El Dorado, Newton, Fort Scott, Pittsburg and Independence. The Metro service area includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other towns in the Kansas City area.

Commissioners indicated that public meetings will be held in Topeka, Overland Park and Wichita:

Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m. Washburn Institute of Technology, Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, KS

Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m. KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS

Thursday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. Wichita State University, Low Auditorium Hughes Metropolitan Complex 5014 E 29th St. North, Wichita, KS



For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option via Zoom will be available for remote comment. Advance registration is required for Zoom and can be done HERE.

Commissioners will also accept written comments about the increase request through 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, which can be made HERE.

