Even with school out, officials warn drivers to slow down near Ogden Elementary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Even as school lets out for the summer, officials in Riley County have urged drivers to be cautious and drive the speed limit near Ogden Elementary.

The Riley County Police Department says that one of the area’s largest traffic concerns is located at Riley Ave. in Ogden. The stretch of road is the main route for traffic headed to Fort Riley through the Ogden Gate.

Officials said they consistently get complaints about cars that speed through the 30 mph zone - 20 mph during school hours.

RCPD has urged those who drive this route to slow down as Ogden Elementary School is only a block away from the road and frequent pedestrian activity evident.

