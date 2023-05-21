Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of rise in spoofing scams

By Sarah Motter
May. 21, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Douglas Co. have warned residents that a well-known scam is making the rounds once again.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, May 19, it received multiple reports of residents who had been contacted by someone who reported to be a deputy but actually sought to scam them out of their money.

If residents believe they have been contacted about a made-up warrant or missed court date, let the caller know about the call’s impending end and then hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office to confirm their identity.

To verify a caller is actually from the Sheriff’s Office, residents should call 785-841-0007.

Officials noted it is also important to make older neighbors and family members aware of the circulating scam if they are not familiar with newer digital tools.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that no employee will pressure anyone to pay cash immediately to resolve a legal issue.

