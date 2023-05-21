Colorado motorcycle driver sent to hospital following weekend crash

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after a collision near Goodland over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Old Highway 24 and County Road 21 - about half a mile east of Goodland - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1972 Harley Davidson driven by Wyatt J. Dobler, 28, of Burlington, Co., was headed west on Old 24 when Dobler failed to negotiate the curve.

KHP noted that the bike crashed into the north ditch and laid over.

Officials said Dobler was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

