West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic on a West Topeka road will slow down for the next couple of weeks.

Starting Monday, May 22, the City of Topeka says the outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks as crews begin a mill and overlay project.

Once completed, the inside lanes will close for another two weeks. According to city officials, the full project is expected to take approximately 40 days, depending on the weather.

Through traffic will be maintained throughout the project.

