West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project

The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks as crews begin a mill and overlay project.
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic on a West Topeka road will slow down for the next couple of weeks.

Starting Monday, May 22, the City of Topeka says the outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks as crews begin a mill and overlay project.

Once completed, the inside lanes will close for another two weeks. According to city officials, the full project is expected to take approximately 40 days, depending on the weather.

Through traffic will be maintained throughout the project.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks...
West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project
Stormont Vail Events Center provides handy tips ahead of busy graduation weekend
Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spreads mental health awareness message to Topeka students before 5k fundraiser
Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spread message of mental health awareness to Topeka high school students before 5k fundraiser