Stormont Vail Events Center provides handy tips ahead of busy graduation weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center wants to give people a few reminders ahead of maybe its busiest weekend of the year.

The Events Center is hosting three high school graduations, the Topeka Tropic’s last home game of the season, the Evans United Carnival and the Buckskin Horse Show all this weekend.

Anyone attending graduation or the Tropics game should only bring clear bags.

All traffic for graduations Sunday will enter on 21st St. and exit on Topeka Blvd.

And, those going to the Buckskin Horse Show should park in the parking lots closest to Domer Arena, off Western Ave.

