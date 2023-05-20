Stormont Vail Events Center provides handy tips ahead of busy graduation weekend

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center wants to give people a few reminders ahead of maybe its busiest weekend of the year.

The Events Center is hosting three high school graduations, the Topeka Tropic’s last home game of the season, the Evans United Carnival and the Buckskin Horse Show all this weekend.

Anyone attending graduation or the Tropics game should only bring clear bags.

All traffic for graduations Sunday will enter on 21st St. and exit on Topeka Blvd.

And, those going to the Buckskin Horse Show should park in the parking lots closest to Domer Arena, off Western Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks...
West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project
The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks...
West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project
Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spreads mental health awareness message to Topeka students before 5k fundraiser
Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spread message of mental health awareness to Topeka high school students before 5k fundraiser