Shawnee County celebrates 31st annual Relay 4 Life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Cancer Society’s Relay 4 Life celebrates cancer survivors and all who’ve fought the fight.

Hundreds came out to participate in Shawnee County’s 31st Relay 4 Life event at Hummer Sports Park.

“This event is special because it is our chance to celebrate, remember and fight back against the disease that has affected so many,” says Stephanie Weiter, with the American Cancer Society.

Survivors and caregivers kicked off the relay with their lap around the track, with a performance from the Topeka high drumline.

Three-time breast cancer survivor Chelle Morris has been coming to the event for 16 years.

“I also do this in memory of my mom she passed away from brain cancer. I lost my grandmother to bone cancer so yeah I support this ole-heartedly,” says Morris.

The goal was to raise $100,00 for the fight against cancer.

“With The American Cancer Society, all of the money that is raised here in Shawnee County stays in Shawnee County. One hundred percent of it stays here in the county so it takes care of getting cancer patients to and from appointments. It covers a lot of stuff and it’s nice to know that everything that is raised stays here,” says Morris.

The night is filled with food trucks, trivia, raffle drawings, and pudding-eating contests and a luminaria candle-lighting ceremony.

“Everyone should know about it. Everyone should want to help. We are a good community and it’s good to come out and show support,” says Participant, Kimberly Owens.

