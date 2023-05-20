RCPD searches for burglary suspect who stole money from woman’s apartment

RCPD searches for a burglary suspect who stole money from a woman's apartment.
RCPD searches for a burglary suspect who stole money from a woman's apartment.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is searching for a burglary suspect who stole money from a woman’s apartment.

RCPD announced on their Daily News Report that officers filed a report for burglary around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan, Kan. Officials said a 20-year-old woman was listed as the victim when she reported that a known male suspect entered her apartment and stole $545 cash.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Contacting Crime Stoppers allows the individual to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault

Latest News

The 2nd annual Steps for Stegman was held at Jardine Elementary School in Topeka.
Jardine Elementary hosts 2nd annual Steps for Stegman
A 48-year-old male from Lawrence was arrested following a shooting in Lawrence, Kan.
One arrested following shooting in Lawrence
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 5-20-23
A nice weekend ahead