RCPD searches for burglary suspect who stole money from woman’s apartment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is searching for a burglary suspect who stole money from a woman’s apartment.

RCPD announced on their Daily News Report that officers filed a report for burglary around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the 600 block of Highland Ridge Dr. in Manhattan, Kan. Officials said a 20-year-old woman was listed as the victim when she reported that a known male suspect entered her apartment and stole $545 cash.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Contacting Crime Stoppers allows the individual to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

