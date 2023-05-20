One arrested following shooting in Lawrence

A 48-year-old male from Lawrence was arrested following a shooting in Lawrence, Kan.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is in custody following a shooting in Lawrence, Kan.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared on their Facebook page that one person is in custody following a shots fired incident that occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 in the 1900 block of Heatherwood Dr.

Lawrence Police said they responded to the location after receiving numerous reports of the sound of gunfire in the area. Officers quickly located a victim who told them a known subject tried to shoot him. The victim was not struck by gunfire but told officers he returned fire with his own firearm. Officials said leads developed in the investigation led police to determine the suspect was likely inside a house on the same block.

Officers indicated they established a perimeter around the house just before 11 p.m. The LKPD Tactical Team responded to the location with an armored vehicle and used loudspeakers to try to hail the suspect out of the house. After several hours with no response from anyone inside the house, officers entered the house and arrested the suspect, a 48-year-old male from Lawrence, just after 4 a.m.

According to Lawrence Police, the suspect was not struck by the victim’s gunfire. The victim is a 29-year-old male from Lawrence.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department said the case will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

