Oklahoma man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is behind bars for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at milepost 142 on US-75 highway. During the traffic stop, narcotics were located.

According to Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle, Andrew X. Hernandez, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Criminal possession of weapons

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

