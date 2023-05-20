Oklahoma man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County

Andrew X. Hernandez, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was taken into custody for drugs in Osage County.
Andrew X. Hernandez, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was taken into custody for drugs in Osage County.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is behind bars for drugs following a traffic stop in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at milepost 142 on US-75 highway. During the traffic stop, narcotics were located.

According to Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle, Andrew X. Hernandez, 46, of Tulsa, Okla., was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Criminal possession of weapons
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while license suspended

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault

Latest News

The theme at the farm Saturday was all strawberry.
A&H Farm held its Strawberry Festival with unique foods
A University of Kansas researcher has added native fungi to crops to boost the growing systems...
KU researcher adds native fungi to crops to boost growing systems
The 2nd annual Steps for Stegman was held at Jardine Elementary School in Topeka.
Jardine Elementary hosts 2nd annual Steps for Stegman
RCPD searches for a burglary suspect who stole money from a woman's apartment.
RCPD searches for burglary suspect who stole money from woman’s apartment