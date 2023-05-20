Man arrested in connection to toddler’s fentanyl toxicity death

26-year-old Calvin Vick was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the 2022 death of...
26-year-old Calvin Vick was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the 2022 death of a 22-month-old boy.(Wichita Police Department)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vick on second-degree murder charges following an investigation into the death of a 22-month-old boy.

The toddler died on June 21, 2022, after arriving at a hospital unresponsive.

At that time, police didn’t know how the toddler died — but recent lab results show his death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, WPD said.

A warrant was issued for Vick’s arrest on Wednesday. He was arrested for the alleged murder on Thursday.

Vick was also arrested on domestic battery, criminal threat, and kidnapping charges. That’s according to WPD’s daily booking sheet.

The case has been sent to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

