Man arrested in connection to toddler’s fentanyl toxicity death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Calvin Vick on second-degree murder charges following an investigation into the death of a 22-month-old boy.

The toddler died on June 21, 2022, after arriving at a hospital unresponsive.

At that time, police didn’t know how the toddler died — but recent lab results show his death was caused by fentanyl toxicity, WPD said.

A warrant was issued for Vick’s arrest on Wednesday. He was arrested for the alleged murder on Thursday.

Vick was also arrested on domestic battery, criminal threat, and kidnapping charges. That’s according to WPD’s daily booking sheet.

The case has been sent to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.

