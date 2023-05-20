Kansas Media Hall of Fame opens in KU hall

The Kansas Media Hall of Fame will combine the Kansas Broadcasters, Newspaper, and...
The Kansas Media Hall of Fame will combine the Kansas Broadcasters, Newspaper, and Photojournalism Halls of Fame.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas media members have a new, physical home to honor their own.

The Kansas Media Hall of Fame opened Friday night with a ribbon cutting and dedication in the University of Kansas’s Stauffer-Flint Hall. It will combine the Kansas Broadcasters, Newspaper, and Photojournalism Halls of Fame.

Stauffer-Flint Hall will display portraits of the current classes year-round. They’ll then be replaced when a new class is inducted. All previous honorees will be displayed on an interactive touch screen placed in the hall.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in the 1100 block...
Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks...
West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project
The outside lanes of 29th St. from SW Wanamaker to SW Arrowhead will be shut down for two weeks...
West Topeka traffic will slow for mill and overlay project
Stormont Vail Events Center provides handy tips ahead of busy graduation weekend