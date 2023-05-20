Kansas Media Hall of Fame opens in KU hall

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas media members have a new, physical home to honor their own.

The Kansas Media Hall of Fame opened Friday night with a ribbon cutting and dedication in the University of Kansas’s Stauffer-Flint Hall. It will combine the Kansas Broadcasters, Newspaper, and Photojournalism Halls of Fame.

Stauffer-Flint Hall will display portraits of the current classes year-round. They’ll then be replaced when a new class is inducted. All previous honorees will be displayed on an interactive touch screen placed in the hall.

