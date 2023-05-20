Jardine Elementary hosts 2nd annual Steps for Stegman

By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jardine Elementary School in Topeka held the 2nd annual Steps for Stegman 5K run/walk Saturday, May 20 to raise awareness for ALS.

The event featured a timed and untimed 5K, a one-mile fun run for children, a virtual 5K as well as food trucks and a bouncy house for families to enjoy.

The Steps for Stegman recognizes Dr. Bridget Stegman, an instructional coach at Jardine who was diagnosed with ALS. The money raised in the event, and in donations throughout the school year, are donated directly to the ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter.

“[Dr. Stegman] has asked that all donations go to the Midwest Chapter because not only does it benefit her, but it benefits others with this disease,” Angela Pomeroy, Principal at Jardine Elementary School, said.

“It’s a wonderful organization,” Ann Boyle, Dr. Stegman’s mother, added. “I am so pleased about this.”

To learn more about the race or to make a donation, click HERE.

