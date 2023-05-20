Dry with comfortable temperatures this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you’re able to enjoy some great weather this weekend and even into Monday before the temperatures and humidity start to increase for the rest of the work week with very low chances for showers/storms.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the great weather these next several days. No issues at all, just may need a jacket at night or in the morning with the cool temperatures.

The weather pattern next week that will bring low chances for showers/storms will need to be taken on a day by day basis. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the work week at this time.



The overall weather pattern will be quiet through Monday before an unsettled weather pattern begins on Tuesday. This unsettled weather pattern is misleading though since there aren’t any major disturbances or fronts that will lead to these rain and storm chances being a high chance of occurring, these chances are due to localized features which models especially this far out don’t do a good job in predicting. With that said it’s possible you only get rain on 1 or 2 of the chances with most of the week dry at your specific location.

Normal High: 78/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The nice weather continues on Monday with a few more clouds but still generally mostly sunny and nice.

With a slightly better chance for rain in the western half of Kansas next week, and despite the rain chances we have in northeast KS even if it stays dry, clouds may dominate the skies vs the mostly sunny skies through Tuesday.

Since Memorial Day is a week from Monday, you may be planning for your 3 day holiday weekend: The low rain chance still exists Sunday and Monday but again it’s not to the point you should be concerned that your outdoor plans will be ruined. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the model trends and keep you updated.

