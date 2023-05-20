Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.

Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An odd occurrence in Christian County Saturday afternoon, a camel was found in the roadway.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, the camel had fallen out of a trailer on Highway 14 near Sparta. Deputies at the scene say the trailer did not get far and did turn around to retrieve the camel.

Pictures sent to KY3 show the camel appeared to be not injured in the incident.

CXourtesy: Ryan Sorensen
CXourtesy: Ryan Sorensen(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Standoff at Lawrence hotel ends with none in custody
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Evergy
July hearing set for Topekans to comment on proposed $14 Evergy increase
FILE - Ian Boswell crosses the finish line first for the 200 mile race in the Garmin UNBOUND...
4K riders gear up to take on Garmin UNBOUND Gravel courses around Emporia
CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen; Sen. Moran; NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch; CSA President...
Artemis II crew joins Moran on Capitol Hill to discuss upcoming mission