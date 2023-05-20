19 KU students receive outstanding senior scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 19 University of Kansas students received the KU Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic school year.

KU said the Self Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship that is awarded to outstanding seniors from the University of Kansas who will be transitioning into their first year of a master’s or doctoral degree program at KU in the fall semester. Students who were selected demonstrated achievement in leadership and scholarship, capable of attaining goals that require energy and tenacity. The Self Memorial Scholarship provides each recipient with a $10,000 scholarship award, $1,000 professional development award, leadership and career training, and an opportunity to be a part of an interdisciplinary cohort of graduate students. The leadership and career development training, titled the Scholar Development Program, complements the specialized education and training provided by the graduate programs.

According to KU, Madison “Al” and Lila Self were deeply motivated by the idea that developing and investing in young leaders was vital for a successful future. The Selfs began their legacy of supporting graduate students in 1989 with the establishment of the Madison and Lila Self Graduate Fellowship. Since 1991, the Self Graduate Fellowship has supported over 200 doctoral students. The Self Memorial Scholarship was launched and permanently endowed in 2014. The first Scholars were awarded in 2018. Since 2018, the Self Memorial Scholarship has supported 82 graduate students. The overall mission of Self Graduate Programs is to provide funding and development opportunities for exceptional graduate students who demonstrate the promise to make significant contributions to their field of study and society as a whole.

The following students were bestowed the University of Kansas Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarships:

Gracelynn Bradbury, Topeka: bachelor’s degree in speech-language-hearing with a minor in Spanish; incoming master’s student in speech-language pathology

Mackenzie Bravence, Overland Park: bachelor’s degree in speech-language-hearing; incoming master’s student in speech-language pathology

Carolina Medina Castellanos, Tegucigalpa, Honduras: bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in French; incoming master’s student in computer engineering

Claire Cox, Paola: bachelor’s degree in history; incoming master’s student in history

Alaura Custard, Overland Park: bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and physics; incoming master’s student in geology

Martel Ellis, Romulus, Michigan: bachelor’s degree in ecology & evolutionary biology; incoming doctoral student in ecology & evolutionary biology

Parker Ford, Edmond, Oklahoma: bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in creative writing; incoming master’s student in city and county management

Brody Gatza, Olathe: bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering; incoming doctoral student in aerospace engineering

Hope Hanlen, Leavenworth: bachelor’s degree in speech-language-hearing; incoming master’s student in speech-language pathology

Natalie Hanrahan, St. Louis: bachelor’s degree in speech-language-hearing; incoming master’s student in speech-language pathology

Braeden Huslig, Wichita: bachelor’s degree in biochemistry; incoming doctoral student in medicinal chemistry

Hannah Jones, Sioux Falls, South Dakota: bachelor’s degree in social work; incoming master’s student in social work

Anna Kostecki, St. Louis: bachelor’s degree in social work; incoming master’s student in social work

Zach Misic, Overland Park: bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary computing; incoming doctoral student in computer science

Joseph Nordling, Roeland Park: bachelor’s degree in computer science; incoming master’s student in computer science

Vivian Orta, Bartlesville, Oklahoma: bachelor’s degrees in psychology; human sexuality; and women, gender & sexuality studies; incoming master’s student in higher education administration

Andrew Riachi, Pittsburg: bachelor’s degree in computer engineering; incoming master’s student in computer science

Ava Taylor, Overland Park: bachelor’s degree in speech-language-hearing; incoming master’s student in speech-language pathology

Rachel Weis, Lindsborg: bachelor’s degrees in business analytics and information systems with a minor in supply chain management; incoming master’s student in business analytics.

