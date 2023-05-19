Woman injured late Thursday in Montgomery County crash

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:10 p.m. Thursday at County Road 5000 and County Road 4500. The location was about 6 miles west of Cherryvale.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was westbound on County Road 5000 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The Jeep then left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver, Sheryl L. Bailey, 56, of Cherryvale, was transported to Labette Health with serious injuries. The patrol said Bailey, who was alone in her vehicle, wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

