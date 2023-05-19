Washburn men’s golf gears up for NCAA Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods are back on the biggest stage looking to make more noise.

The ‘Bods finished fourth in the Super Regional tournament to get their second trip to nationals in the last three seasons.

On top of that Wills and Cade Uhlehake earned All-MIAA honors and were named to the All-Region teams by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

”Well I think we have the resources that will get you where you want to be and we have now more of a winning program and you can gauge the younger guys a lot and get them going to where we are now,” Senior Dawson Wills said.

“There are going to be guys there next week that will play at the PGA Tour,” Head coach Ronnie McHenry said. “The Division II level of golf is not far off the Division I level. This is what we play for, you play for pressure, you want pressure because someone believes in you and that there is thought you are a good player.”

The championships begin Monday, May 22 in Warren, Ohio.

