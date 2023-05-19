Topeka’s Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant ready to crown new winner

Miss Juneteenth 2022 Shontal Phillips will crown her successor June 3.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A scholarship pageant celebrating community and culture soon will crown a new winner.

Topeka’s Miss Juneteenth 2023 is just a few weeks away. 2022 title holder Shontal Phillips visited Eye on NE Kansas with Lisa Davis, chairperson for the scholarship pageant, to share the details.

Shontal said she has enjoyed the year, representing her community while also learning more about it. The recent graduate of Topeka West HS also was second runner-up in the national Miss Juneteenth competiton.

Davis said 10 young ladies will compete for this year’s title. They already are getting coaching on their presentation skills. A panel of judges will select the winner, with community involvement part of the focus.

Everyone is invited to watch the Miss Juneteenth pageant. It will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Garvey Fine Arts Center on the Washburn University campus. Admission is free, but donations to support the competition will be accepted at the various Juneteenth activities.

The pageant is sponsored by the Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

