Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody following an aggravated assault incident.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1100 block of SW College Ave. regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted several individuals who were present during the incident. No one was injured.

As a result of the incident, Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge below:

Aggravated assault

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

