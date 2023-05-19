Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault

Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections following an aggravated assault incident.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody following an aggravated assault incident.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the 1100 block of SW College Ave. regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers contacted several individuals who were present during the incident. No one was injured.

As a result of the incident, Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge below:

  • Aggravated assault

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

