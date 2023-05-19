Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library plans summer reading program for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - School is almost out for the 2022-23 academic year for many students, but learning can continue during the summer, thanks to events sponsored by the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

The Summer Reading Challenge, entertainment, activities and the “Unexpected Friends” art exhibit for children will take place during June and July at the library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

In addition, the library’s Adventuremobile will visit various locations in the community Mondays through Thursdays.

Special events and programs include:

• Children ages birth to 12 years of age can take part in the Summer Reading Challenge. Participants can earn a prize for every two hours of reading, up to 8 hours.

Teens and adults also can earn prizes for reading six books in June and July.

Saturday, June 3, 2023, The summer reading launches with a Kickoff Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the library parking lot. The event will feature the cover band Stitch in Time; face-painting; inflatables; crafts; games; and tours of a fire truck, a police car and a trash truck.

Stories & More for 3- to 5-year-olds – 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July. The program will include stories, songs and take-home activities.

Fun at One for elementary-age students – 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July. The event will include acitivities and play time.

Blockbuster Wednesdays for children and teens -- 10 to 11 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July. Performers taking part in this series include the Seaman High School Viking Steel Band; Operation Wildlife; Jack Reid Magic; Juggler Brian Wendling; Dino O’Dell; Mad Science; Stone Lion Puppet Theater; Mr. Stinky Feet; and magician Joseph Stringer

Friday Flicks – 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays -- A different family movie will be shown every Friday.

• The “Unexpected Friends” exhibit will allow children to take part in art activities while learning and what library officials said are “surprising facts” from May 27 to Aug. 13 in the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery.

In this exhibit, children and adults can roam through different animal habitats including a larger-than-life tarantula den,; the Nile River; a capybara farm; and sub-Saharan Africa.

Each week the gallery will have art, craft and building stations for children. Some stations will stay the same and some will change each week.

The exhibit includes local animal information and resources from the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. The annual art exhibit for children is made possible in part by The Library Foundation through contributions from the Sabatini Family Foundation.

Find more details, visit tscpl.org/gallery.

