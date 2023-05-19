Topeka Police locating stolen vehicle leads to pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While on patrol, Topeka Police located a stolen vehicle near SE 5th St. and Liberty.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, 35-year-old Vashawn Fitzpatrick, initiated a pursuit, which ended in the 3600 block of SE 6th St.

The driver then fled on foot and was located near SE 7th and Brookside Dr.

Fitzpatrick was arrested and later booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of stolen property, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude, and criminal damage to property.

