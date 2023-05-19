Topeka Police locating stolen vehicle leads to pursuit

While on patrol, Topeka Police located a stolen vehicle near SE 5th St. and Liberty.
While on patrol, Topeka Police located a stolen vehicle near SE 5th St. and Liberty.(Phil Anderson)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While on patrol, Topeka Police located a stolen vehicle near SE 5th St. and Liberty.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, 35-year-old Vashawn Fitzpatrick, initiated a pursuit, which ended in the 3600 block of SE 6th St.

The driver then fled on foot and was located near SE 7th and Brookside Dr.

Fitzpatrick was arrested and later booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of stolen property, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude, and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka

Latest News

Softball and soccer Regional Championship results
Seaman GSOC Falls in Regional Championship
Hayden GSOC Regional Champions
Rossville Softball wins Regional Championship