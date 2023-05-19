Topeka High Principal Rebecca Morrisey announces retirement at end of current school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School Principal Rebecca Morrisey announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of the current 2022-23 school year, capping 40 years in education.

The announcement came from letters to Topeka Unified School District 501 patrons and Topeka High School families.

Morrisey came to Topeka High School as principal in 2016. She also served as assistant principal at the school from 2009 to 2011 before serving as principal of Eisenhower Middle School from 2011 to 2016.

During her tenure as Topeka High principal, Morrisey guided the school through COVID-19 shutdowns. She also has overseen three consecutive years of graduation rates of over 90%.

Morrisey’s last official day as principal will be June 30.

In a letter to Topeka High families, Morrisey said “This decision has not been made lightly, and I could have retired some time ago, but as I look at what we have accomplished together and where we find ourselves today, along with my own family and the ages of my grandchildren, I know that this is the right time to make this move.”

Topeka USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson thanked Morrisey for her service and leadership: “I personally thank Ms. Morrisey for her leadership and for her willingness to guide scholars through the pandemic. We wish her a wonderful retirement as she enjoys spending more time with her grandchildren.”

Dustin Dick, principal of the Topeka Center of Advanced Learning & Careers, will be “supporting the transition process” this summer.

Dick is Morrisey’s former supervisor and lead principal who oversaw all high schools.

Dick previously served as principal of Topeka West High School for about 10 years. He will serve as Topeka High’s “point of contact” along with the school’s assistant principals regarding matters for next school year through the summer.

The search for a new principal at Topeka High will continue “throughout the summer,” Anderson said.

