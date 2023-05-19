Topeka foster youth enjoy field day provided by Pathway Family Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rain didn’t stop Pathway Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) youth from having fun on their Field Day.

According to TFI, Pathway’s Learning Center Team Leader Dasan McDonald organized an event for the children and youth of the PRTF this spring. Although activities had to move indoors due to the weather, children could play, engage and enjoy a barbecue.

Staff at the PRTF were happy to have a field day after not having one for a couple of years due to COVID-19. One teacher, Mr. Sage, was so excited that he volunteered his barbecuing expertise for the field day. Other staff contributed a healthy amount of food to Mr. Sage for lunch which youth and staff members enjoyed. Children participated in many activities, such as a bounce house, KanSlam, ladder ball, cornhole, bubble station, shaving cream activities, indoor sandbox, and more.

TFI said noted that the field day offers a range of benefits, including physical health, social interaction, skill development, enjoyment, and increased motivation. In addition, it creates a well-rounded educational experience that goes beyond the classroom, promoting holistic development among students. Pathways are happy to promote and provide this experience for the youth they serve.

To learn more about PRTF or TFI, visit Pathway Family Services | Kansas Residential Treatment & Foster Care (pathwayfs.org) or TFI | Foster Care & Child Welfare Services (tfifamily.org).

