Topeka foster youth enjoy field day provided by Pathway Family Services

Rain didn’t stop youth at Pathway Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) from having...
Rain didn’t stop youth at Pathway Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) from having fun on their Field Day.(TFI)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rain didn’t stop Pathway Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) youth from having fun on their Field Day.

According to TFI, Pathway’s Learning Center Team Leader Dasan McDonald organized an event for the children and youth of the PRTF this spring. Although activities had to move indoors due to the weather, children could play, engage and enjoy a barbecue.

Staff at the PRTF were happy to have a field day after not having one for a couple of years due to COVID-19. One teacher, Mr. Sage, was so excited that he volunteered his barbecuing expertise for the field day. Other staff contributed a healthy amount of food to Mr. Sage for lunch which youth and staff members enjoyed. Children participated in many activities, such as a bounce house, KanSlam, ladder ball, cornhole, bubble station, shaving cream activities, indoor sandbox, and more.

TFI said noted that the field day offers a range of benefits, including physical health, social interaction, skill development, enjoyment, and increased motivation. In addition, it creates a well-rounded educational experience that goes beyond the classroom, promoting holistic development among students. Pathways are happy to promote and provide this experience for the youth they serve.

To learn more about PRTF or TFI, visit Pathway Family Services | Kansas Residential Treatment & Foster Care (pathwayfs.org) or TFI | Foster Care & Child Welfare Services (tfifamily.org).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

City of Topeka officials honor past and present servicemembers for serving the United States of...
“Protecting our life and liberty:” City officials, Mayor show appreciation to our nation’s servicemembers
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group
Kansas law enforcement agencies honor fallen in memorial at Statehouse
Kansas law enforcement agencies honor fallen in memorial at Statehouse
Kansas law enforcement agencies honor fallen in memorial at Statehouse
Kansas law enforcement agencies honor fallen in memorial at Statehouse
Harvesters, Flint Hill Breadbasket place donation barrels at Dillons in Manhattan