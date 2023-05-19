State tournament matchups and times for high school baseball and softball

Seaman baseball celebrating Regional Championship against Lansing
Seaman baseball celebrating Regional Championship against Lansing(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 19, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here’s a look at how the state tournament will look come next week.

BASEBALL:

(6A) Manhattan vs. Blue Valley North at 11 a.m. - (Hoglund Stadium)

(6A) Topeka High vs. Derby at 1:15 p.m. - (Hoglund Stadium)

(5A) Seaman vs. Eisenhower at 5:45 p.m. - (Eck Stadium)

(4A) Clay Center vs. Chanute at 3:30 p.m. - (Salina-Dean Evans Stadium)

(4A) Rock Creek vs. Paola at 11:00 a.m. - (Salina-Dean Evans Stadium)

(3A) Sabetha vs. Wichita Collegiate 5:45 p.m. - (Tointon Family Stadium)

(3A) Santa Fe Trail vs. Goodland 1:15 p.m. - (Tointon Family Stadium)

SOFTBALL:

(6A) Washburn Rural vs. Shawnee Mission North at 1:00 p.m. - (Arrocha Ball Park)

(6A) Manhattan vs. Derby at 5:00 p.m. - (Arrocha Ball Park)

(5A) Shawnee Heights vs. Bishop Carroll 11:00 a.m. - (Wilkins Stadium)

(4A) Wamego vs. Rock Creek at 5:00 p.m. - (Salina South High School)

(3A) Santa Fe Trial vs. Beloit at 7:00 p.m. - (Twin Oaks Complex)

(3A) Rossville vs. Columbus at 7:00 p.m. - (Twin Oaks Complex)

(2-1A) McLouth vs. Hillsboro at 5:00 p.m. - (Pratt-Green Sports Complex)

(2-1A) St. Marys vs. Richmond Central Heights at 7:00 p.m. (Pratt-Green Sports Complex)

