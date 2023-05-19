Softball and soccer Regional Championship results

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now that regionals are officially over, here are the teams that are moving onto the state tournament.

SOFTBALL:

Rossville def. Silver Lake, 4-1 (Regional Champs)

SOCCER:

Washburn Rural def. Derby, 3-0 (Regional Champs)

Hayden def. Rose Hill, 2-0 (Regional Champs)

Cair Paravel def. Eudora, 4-0 (Regional Champs)

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Seaman, 4-1 (Regional Champs)

BASEBALL:

Sabetha def. Nemaha Central, 14-10 (Regional Champs)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka

Latest News

Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the...
Former Washburn WR JJ Letcher Jr. signs professional contract
KU softball head coach Jennifer McFalls
KU softball head coach Jennifer McFalls signs extension
Governor Kelly joins Kansas City leaders to announce KC2026 will lead preparations for the...
Gov. joins officials in KC to announce KC2026 leading preparations for World Cup
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, center, talks with quarterback Patrick...
Chiefs set dates for preseason games