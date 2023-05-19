Softball and soccer Regional Championship results
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now that regionals are officially over, here are the teams that are moving onto the state tournament.
SOFTBALL:
Rossville def. Silver Lake, 4-1 (Regional Champs)
SOCCER:
Washburn Rural def. Derby, 3-0 (Regional Champs)
Hayden def. Rose Hill, 2-0 (Regional Champs)
Cair Paravel def. Eudora, 4-0 (Regional Champs)
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Seaman, 4-1 (Regional Champs)
BASEBALL:
Sabetha def. Nemaha Central, 14-10 (Regional Champs)
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.