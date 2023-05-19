Quenemo man arrested for narcotics possession

Jason M. Hutchison
Jason M. Hutchison(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man has been arrested for narcotics possession.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotic search warrant Monday evening at 327 N. 3rd Street in Quenemo.

Jason M. Hutchison, 43, of Quenemo, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

