“Protecting our life and liberty:” City officials, Mayor show appreciation to our nation’s servicemembers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka officials honor past and present servicemembers for serving the United States of America.

This National Military Appreciation Month, City representatives and Topeka’s Mayor Mike Padilla show appreciation and recognition for our nation’s military members at City Hall.

Mayor Padilla said his father and brother served in the Navy, so he has seen the appreciation people feel but thinks the appreciation should be more regular.

“I hear a lot of times people express appreciation for people who have served in the armed forces,” said Mayor Padilla. “I just think that is something that we have to give some thought to more often than we do in our regular daily lives. Certainly, set aside dates that bring attention to it, but I think it important for us to continually think that every day there are people out there protecting our life and liberty.”

Padilla also showed the audience a picture of the ship’s crew from the U.S.S. Topeka dressed in their City of Topeka shirts and their signatures.

