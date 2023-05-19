“Protecting our life and liberty:” City officials, Mayor show appreciation to our nation’s servicemembers

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka officials honor past and present servicemembers for serving the United States of America.

This National Military Appreciation Month, City representatives and Topeka’s Mayor Mike Padilla show appreciation and recognition for our nation’s military members at City Hall.

Mayor Padilla said his father and brother served in the Navy, so he has seen the appreciation people feel but thinks the appreciation should be more regular.

“I hear a lot of times people express appreciation for people who have served in the armed forces,” said Mayor Padilla. “I just think that is something that we have to give some thought to more often than we do in our regular daily lives. Certainly, set aside dates that bring attention to it, but I think it important for us to continually think that every day there are people out there protecting our life and liberty.”

Padilla also showed the audience a picture of the ship’s crew from the U.S.S. Topeka dressed in their City of Topeka shirts and their signatures.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spreads mental health awareness message to Topeka students before 5k fundraiser
Ahead of NAMI’s annual walk for mental health at Topeka West High School, the non-profit is...
NAMI spread message of mental health awareness to Topeka high school students before 5k fundraiser
Greater Topeka Partnership and The Chamber, Lawrence to host city swap event
Greater Topeka Partnership and The Chamber, Lawrence to host city swap event
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri