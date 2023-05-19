Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. College Avenue.

A large number of police units had responded to the scene as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.

