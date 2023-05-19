Police respond to report of shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were responding to a report of a shooting late Friday morning in central Topeka.
The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. College Avenue.
A large number of police units had responded to the scene as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.