Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing a blaze at a recycling center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department reported the fire took place at Advantage Metals in the 1100 block of S. 12th St.

No injuries were reported, as of 8 a.m.

Fire officials are expected to release more information later Friday.

NotifyJoCo, Johnson County’s messaging system for residents, sent the following message to people’s phones at 10:47 a.m.:

KCK Fire Potentially Impacting Air Quality in Northern Johnson County Johnson County Department of Health and Environment: For your awareness, there is a fire at a recycling facility in Kansas City, Kansas that is potentially impacting air quality in northern Johnson County. If smoke is detected residents are advised to stay indoors. 913-715-6939

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.