Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19, 2023.(KCKFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing a blaze at a recycling center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department reported the fire took place at Advantage Metals in the 1100 block of S. 12th St.

No injuries were reported, as of 8 a.m.

Fire officials are expected to release more information later Friday.

NotifyJoCo, Johnson County’s messaging system for residents, sent the following message to people’s phones at 10:47 a.m.:

