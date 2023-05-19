NAMI Walks takes steps to raise awareness of mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to take steps to raise awareness of mental illness and the importance of paying attention to our mental health..

NAMI Walks is Saturday in Topeka. Topeka’s honorary chairperson S.J. Hazim, along with Miss Kiowa County Payton Keller and Damon Parker of the Jones Project, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and why they are involved. Watch the interview to hear how they have personally been affected by mental health issues and why they feel it is important to speak out.

NAMI Walks Kansas takes place in Topeka on Saturday, May 20 at Topeka West High School. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K Walk getting underway at 10 a.m.

For information, visit namiwalks.org.

