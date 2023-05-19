NAMI Walks takes steps to raise awareness of mental health

NAMI Walks Kansas is Saturday, May 20 at Topeka West HS. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with the 5K walk beginning at 10 a.m.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to take steps to raise awareness of mental illness and the importance of paying attention to our mental health..

NAMI Walks is Saturday in Topeka. Topeka’s honorary chairperson S.J. Hazim, along with Miss Kiowa County Payton Keller and Damon Parker of the Jones Project, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and why they are involved. Watch the interview to hear how they have personally been affected by mental health issues and why they feel it is important to speak out.

NAMI Walks Kansas takes place in Topeka on Saturday, May 20 at Topeka West High School. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K Walk getting underway at 10 a.m.

For information, visit namiwalks.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Amber Grace
Woman arrested after meth, hallucinogens found in car during traffic stop
El Ranchito opens its fifth location to customers on May 18, 2023.
El Ranchito opens fifth location, second in Capital City

Latest News

A University of Kansas School of Pharmacy recognized Harold Godwin, professor emeritus, as its...
KU professor receives distinguished service award from School of Pharmacy
Lisa Davis and Topeka's reigning Miss Juneteenth Shontal Philips discuss the upcoming pageant.
Topeka’s Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant ready to crown new winner
Lisa Davis and Topeka's reigning Miss Juneteenth Shontal Philips discuss the upcoming pageant.
Topeka's Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant ready to crown new winner
Damon Parker, Payton Keller and S.J. Hazim discuss the important of being open about mental...
NAMI Walks takes steps to raise awareness of mental health