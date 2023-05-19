KU softball head coach Jennifer McFalls signs extension

KU softball head coach Jennifer McFalls
KU softball head coach Jennifer McFalls(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After leading the Jayhawks to the the most wins in program history, head coach Jennifer McFalls will be in Lawrence for the foreseeable future.

KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced the extension Thursday afternoon, but no details in terms of the contract were released.

“Coach McFalls has our softball program on an exciting upward trajectory,” Goff said per a release. “This season was another positive step forward for the program, earning the most conference wins since 2016 and first Big 12 Championship win since 2007. Coach McFalls has demonstrated a track record of building a healthy culture, developing her student-athletes both off and on the field, and creating momentum in recruiting. We are committed to partnering with her and her staff to push Kansas Softball to even greater heights.”

McFalls just completed her fifth season at Kansas where they had the most conference wins since 2016. McFalls has 94 wins and has led KU to 20 win seasons the past three years.

“I am extremely appreciative of the support and trust that Travis Goff and Nicole Corcoran have placed in me to continue leading the softball program at The University of Kansas,” McFalls said per a release. “I have a strong passion for this program, our players, our fans and the direction we are heading.  We have made some significant strides and I’m excited to see these players continue to work toward achieving our goals. The University of Kansas is an exemplary institution and the support, relationships and family environment in the athletic department are special.  The future is very bright for KU Athletics and KU Softball and I am incredibly thankful to be a part of it.”

