Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Candlelight Vigil honors fallen officers

Lives of our fallen officers were honored Thursday night at the state capitol building.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lives of our fallen officers were honored Thursday night at the state capitol building.

“Every time we get dressed in the morning and say goodbye to our families we put on that badge. It could happen to any of us so it is our duty to remember the people that we have lost,” says Johnson Deputy Sheriff, Jony Paez.

A brief ceremony took place with remarks from the head of the KBI Tony Mattivi and Topeka Mayor and retired police officer, Mike Padilla.

“Let’s give some thought to their legacies. Their legacies are their families, their safe communities and they live on as long as we remember their names and remember their deeds,” says Mayor Padilla.

The annual candlelight vigil salutes law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All of those deaths are very important to us they all sit very close to our hearts, and even more importantly they are important to the families. It’s very important to us that they continue to know we will continue to support them and we will never forget the sacrifices that were made by their loved ones,” says Staff Development Specialist, Tim Anderson.

Sedgwick County Deputy, Sidnee Carter is among four officers who will be added to the memorial this year. She was killed last October in a car wreck while responding to a disturbance call.

“It is our duty and responsibility to be here. Officers that we’ve lost we can’t forget about them,” says Paez.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Shawn Ray (left) Storm Morgan (right)
2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

Latest News

Hayden GSOC Regional Champions
Rossville Softball wins Regional Championship
Washburn Rural GSOC beats Derby for Regional Championship
Parents, students of 2023 graduating class show pride by decorating vehicles
Parents, students of 2023 graduating class show pride by decorating vehicles