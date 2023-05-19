Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Candlelight Vigil honors fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lives of our fallen officers were honored Thursday night at the state capitol building.

“Every time we get dressed in the morning and say goodbye to our families we put on that badge. It could happen to any of us so it is our duty to remember the people that we have lost,” says Johnson Deputy Sheriff, Jony Paez.

A brief ceremony took place with remarks from the head of the KBI Tony Mattivi and Topeka Mayor and retired police officer, Mike Padilla.

“Let’s give some thought to their legacies. Their legacies are their families, their safe communities and they live on as long as we remember their names and remember their deeds,” says Mayor Padilla.

The annual candlelight vigil salutes law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All of those deaths are very important to us they all sit very close to our hearts, and even more importantly they are important to the families. It’s very important to us that they continue to know we will continue to support them and we will never forget the sacrifices that were made by their loved ones,” says Staff Development Specialist, Tim Anderson.

Sedgwick County Deputy, Sidnee Carter is among four officers who will be added to the memorial this year. She was killed last October in a car wreck while responding to a disturbance call.

“It is our duty and responsibility to be here. Officers that we’ve lost we can’t forget about them,” says Paez.

