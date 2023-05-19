Kansas law enforcement agencies honor fallen in memorial at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies around the state of Kansas traveled to the Statehouse in Topeka Friday, May 19 for a memorial to honor fallen officers in the line of duty.

The ceremony included music performed by TPD Sgt. Jayme Green and remarks from Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach.

“To the families of the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty, on behalf of the state of Kansas, I want to extend my deepest condolences to you,” Governor Kelly said.

“We know we cannot share the depth of your grief, but I hope and I pray that our words of grattitude and that today’s formal ceremony honoring your loved ones can bring some comfort and peace,” Attorney General Kobach added.

The ceremony honored four fallen officers, whose names were recently added to the memorial monument outside of the Statehouse:

Deputy Sidnee Carter, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Carter graduated from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Academy in July 2022 after working in the Adult Detention Facility and the Law Enforcement Bureau. Carter died on Oct. 7, 2022. While on patrol, another vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, striking Carter’s car. She suffered multiple injuries and died on the scene. Deputy Carter was 22 years old.

Cpt. Clay Germany, Wichita Police Department

While performing his daily police duties in Oct. 2020, Cpt. Germany came in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. Later that month, Germany tested positive for the virus, which resulted in respiratory and COVID-related medical issues. After a long battle with chronic respiratory failure, Cpt. Germany died on July 9, 2021. Germany served for 26 years. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

Officer David Ingle, Iola Police Department

Ingle was a 12-year veteran police officer, who served in Iola for nine of those years. While working, Ingle was exposed to multiple people suspected to have COVID-19. Ingle tested positive on Dec. 30, 2021 and was subsequently hospitalized and transferred to Topeka. Ingle died on Jan. 4, 2022 due to medical complications as a result of his exposure. Ingle was 52 years old.

Deputy James Lucero, Ford County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Lucero served with the Ford Co. Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 19, 1921 until his death. On Jan. 2, 1922, Lucero responded to a death threat call and escorted an intoxicated subject home. After getting home, the subject pulled a gun on Lucero, shooting him in the head. Lucero succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 3, 1922 at the age of 49.

The monument is located outside on the north side of the Statehouse.

