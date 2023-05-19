Kansas Insurance employee to participate in Kansas Emerging Leaders class

A Kansas Insurance employee, Alyson Oliver, was selected as one of 20 individuals to...
A Kansas Insurance employee, Alyson Oliver, was selected as one of 20 individuals to participate in the Kansas Emerging Leaders Class of 2023.(Kansas Insurance)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Insurance employee, Alyson Oliver, was selected as one of 20 individuals to participate in the Kansas Emerging Leaders Class of 2023.

Kansas Insurance announced Leadership Kansas, one of the oldest and most distinguished statewide leadership programs, announced on Monday, May 15, its Kansas Emerging Leaders (KEL) Class of 2023.

Kansas Insurance said KEL is a statewide program to enhance and motivate leaders from various Kansas communities. Each year, Kansans are nominated to apply for the program.

Leadership Kansas Executive Director Aaron Miller shared a comment about the program.

“The 20 individuals selected to participate in the 2023 program reflect Kansas’s demographics and geography as well as the state’s make up of private and public sectors. We are excited to help them begin their journey of leadership and discovery,” said Miller. “Upon completion of the program, these young professionals will be better equipped to shoulder important leadership responsibilities in their individual careers and for their respective communities because of their experience and training through Kansas Emerging Leaders.”

