K-State women’s golf coach Kristi Knight steps down

“I’m so thankful for my time at K-State and have enjoyed it so much, but it is time for something new for myself and for the program,” Knight said per a release. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people during my tenure. I appreciate Max Urick for giving me the opportunity in 1995, and I have worked for many great athletic directors after Max in Tim Weiser, John Currie and Gene Taylor. Additionally, I appreciate the athletics staff that has had an impact on our program, including Casey Scott, Jamie Hamor and Mindy Hoffman.

The ‘Cats have had five appearances in the NCAA Regionals, four of them have been with Knight.

K-State piled up 71 top-five finishes, including 47 in the top three and 13 wins. She coached Christine Boucher to three All-Big 12 honors including the Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Year ins 2003-04 and coaching Connie Jeffery to All-Big 12 Honors in 2017-18.

Kansas State athletics say a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

